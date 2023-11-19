The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) face the Miami Hurricanes (4-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.

Miami (FL) vs. Kansas State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)

Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)

Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK

Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Miami (FL) AVG Miami (FL) Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 79.1 25th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 71.9 235th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 32.1 156th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9 133rd 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th 8th 17 Assists 14.5 75th 311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.7 61st

