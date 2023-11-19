North Florida vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 19
Sunday's contest features the South Florida Bulls (3-1) and the North Florida Ospreys (1-3) matching up at Yuengling Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-61 win for heavily favored South Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.
The Ospreys' last outing on Wednesday ended in an 83-55 loss to Gonzaga.
North Florida vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
North Florida vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 76, North Florida 61
North Florida Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Ospreys were outscored by 11.5 points per game last season with a -311 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.7 points per game (283rd in college basketball) and gave up 71.2 per contest (320th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, North Florida averaged 58.9 points per game in ASUN action, and 59.7 overall.
- At home, the Ospreys scored 69.7 points per game last season, 18.7 more than they averaged on the road (51).
- North Florida gave up 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 72.5 on the road.
