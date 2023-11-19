Sunday's contest features the South Florida Bulls (3-1) and the North Florida Ospreys (1-3) matching up at Yuengling Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-61 win for heavily favored South Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Ospreys' last outing on Wednesday ended in an 83-55 loss to Gonzaga.

North Florida vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

North Florida vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 76, North Florida 61

Other ASUN Predictions

North Florida Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ospreys were outscored by 11.5 points per game last season with a -311 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.7 points per game (283rd in college basketball) and gave up 71.2 per contest (320th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, North Florida averaged 58.9 points per game in ASUN action, and 59.7 overall.

At home, the Ospreys scored 69.7 points per game last season, 18.7 more than they averaged on the road (51).

North Florida gave up 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 72.5 on the road.

