The Indiana Pacers (7-4) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (7-5) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSFL.

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSFL

BSIN and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Magic vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 119 - Magic 112

Magic vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 4.5)

Pacers (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-6.8)

Pacers (-6.8) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.8

The Magic (9-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 11.4% more often than the Pacers (7-4-0) this year.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

Indiana and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 90.9% of the time this season (10 out of 11). That's more often than Orlando and its opponents have (three out of 12).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pacers are 4-2, a better record than the Magic have posted (4-5) as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic are the third-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (107.8 per game) but third-best in points conceded (105.8).

Orlando is 12th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.8) and second-best in rebounds allowed (40.3).

The Magic are 24th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Orlando is fifth-worst in the NBA in committing them (15.3 per game). But it is best in forcing them (16.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Magic are fourth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.3). And they are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.9%.

