Sunday's game at Yuengling Center has the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) going head-to-head against the South Florida Bulls (1-1) at 5:00 PM (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Northern Iowa by a score of 78-72, who is slightly favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

South Florida vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

South Florida vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 78, South Florida 72

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. Northern Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Iowa (-5.8)

Northern Iowa (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida Performance Insights

South Florida put up 72.0 points per game and allowed 72.0 last year, making them 169th in the country on offense and 237th defensively.

The Bulls were 74th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.5) and 143rd in rebounds conceded (30.6) last season.

At 13.4 assists per game last season, South Florida was 150th in the country.

The Bulls made 7.4 3-pointers per game and shot 33.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 182nd and 209th, respectively, in the nation.

Giving up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.9% from beyond the arc last year, South Florida was 240th and 256th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, South Florida took 37.1% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.9% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 28% of South Florida's baskets were 3-pointers, and 72% were 2-pointers.

