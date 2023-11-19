The South Florida Bulls (1-1) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) take the floor at Yuengling Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

South Florida vs. Northern Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

South Florida's .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Northern Iowa's .448 mark (13-16-0 ATS Record).

South Florida vs. Northern Iowa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 72.0 142.1 72.0 141.9 139.3 Northern Iowa 70.1 142.1 69.9 141.9 137.3

Additional South Florida Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.0 points per game the Bulls scored were just 2.1 more points than the Panthers allowed (69.9).

South Florida had a 13-3 record against the spread and a 13-5 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.9 points.

South Florida vs. Northern Iowa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 15-14-0 19-10-0 Northern Iowa 13-16-0 18-11-0

South Florida vs. Northern Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida Northern Iowa 9-9 Home Record 8-8 4-7 Away Record 4-7 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.8 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

