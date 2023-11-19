Travis Etienne will be up against the 16th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On 160 carries this year, Etienne has rushed for a team-high 618 yards (68.7 ypg). He has scored seven TDs on the ground. Etienne has recorded 275 yards on 29 receptions (30.6 ypg) and one receiving TD.

Etienne vs. the Titans

Etienne vs the Titans (since 2021): 2 GP / 24.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 24.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Titans have given up 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Tennessee has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Titans have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Titans is allowing 110.6 yards per outing on the ground this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Titans have the No. 8 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up five this season (0.6 per game).

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 67.5 (-118)

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne has hit the rushing yards over in four of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Jaguars pass on 54.7% of their plays and run on 45.3%. They are 19th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 63.0% of his team's 254 rushing attempts this season (160).

In four games this season, Etienne has run for at least one touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 44.4% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

He has 16 red zone carries for 57.1% of the team share (his team runs on 53.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Travis Etienne Receiving Props vs the Titans

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Etienne Receiving Insights

Etienne, in six of nine games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Etienne has been targeted on 39 of his team's 307 passing attempts this season (12.7% target share).

He has been targeted 39 times, averaging 7.1 yards per target (85th in NFL).

In one of nine games this season, Etienne has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 24 ATT / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 53 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 18 ATT / 55 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 26 ATT / 136 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs

