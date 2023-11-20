Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Alachua County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Hall School at Redeemer Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Ocala, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School at St. Francis Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
