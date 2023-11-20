The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) battle the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: YouTube

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot 41.4% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 46% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.
  • Bethune-Cookman went 5-2 when it shot better than 46% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Buccaneers ranked 192nd.
  • Last year, the Wildcats recorded 67.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Buccaneers allowed.
  • Bethune-Cookman had a 5-2 record last season when putting up more than 74.4 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Bethune-Cookman played better when playing at home last year, posting 74.5 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game away from home.
  • The Wildcats allowed 69.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.9 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.6).
  • Bethune-Cookman drained 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged in road games (6.1 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Minnesota L 80-60 Williams Arena
11/10/2023 Trinity (FL) W 113-46 Moore Gymnasium
11/15/2023 Trinity Baptist W 104-63 Moore Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Charleston Southern - Moore Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Lamar - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 Delaware State - Joan Perry Brock Center

