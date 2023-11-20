The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) battle the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: YouTube

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 41.4% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 46% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.

Bethune-Cookman went 5-2 when it shot better than 46% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Buccaneers ranked 192nd.

Last year, the Wildcats recorded 67.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Buccaneers allowed.

Bethune-Cookman had a 5-2 record last season when putting up more than 74.4 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Bethune-Cookman played better when playing at home last year, posting 74.5 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game away from home.

The Wildcats allowed 69.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.9 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.6).

Bethune-Cookman drained 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged in road games (6.1 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule