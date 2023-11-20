How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) battle the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: YouTube
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot 41.4% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 46% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.
- Bethune-Cookman went 5-2 when it shot better than 46% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Buccaneers ranked 192nd.
- Last year, the Wildcats recorded 67.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Buccaneers allowed.
- Bethune-Cookman had a 5-2 record last season when putting up more than 74.4 points.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Bethune-Cookman played better when playing at home last year, posting 74.5 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game away from home.
- The Wildcats allowed 69.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.9 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.6).
- Bethune-Cookman drained 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged in road games (6.1 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 80-60
|Williams Arena
|11/10/2023
|Trinity (FL)
|W 113-46
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|W 104-63
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
