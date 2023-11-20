The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) battle the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on YouTube.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern matchup in this article.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

How to Watch on TV: YouTube

Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bethune-Cookman went 16-11-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Wildcats games.

Charleston Southern put together a 13-14-0 record against the spread last year.

Buccaneers games went over the point total 14 out of 27 times last year.

