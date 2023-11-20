The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Brayden Point, take the ice Monday against the Boston Bruins at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Point's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brayden Point vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Point Season Stats Insights

Point has averaged 20:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Point has scored a goal in five of 18 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Point has a point in 12 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points seven times.

Point has an assist in 11 of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Point hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Point has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Point Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 32 goals in total (just two per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 4 23 Points 4 7 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

