Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Broward County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Louisiana State University Laboratory School at Archbishop McCarthy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highlands Christian Academy at Lake Worth Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
