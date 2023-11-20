The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-4) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

FGCU vs. Norfolk State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

  • The Eagles make 43% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • FGCU is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 274th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 141st.
  • The Eagles score 72.6 points per game, six more points than the 66.6 the Spartans allow.
  • FGCU is 1-2 when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • FGCU posted 77.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.7 more points than it averaged away from home (66.1).
  • Defensively the Eagles played better at home last season, giving up 70.5 points per game, compared to 71 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, FGCU made 2.4 more treys per game (10.5) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 86-74 Petersen Events Center
11/17/2023 Missouri State L 70-61 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/18/2023 Hampton L 92-85 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/20/2023 Norfolk State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 UNC Wilmington - Alico Arena
11/29/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.