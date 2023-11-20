The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-4) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

FGCU vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

The Eagles make 43% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

FGCU is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Eagles are the 274th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 141st.

The Eagles score 72.6 points per game, six more points than the 66.6 the Spartans allow.

FGCU is 1-2 when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

FGCU posted 77.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.7 more points than it averaged away from home (66.1).

Defensively the Eagles played better at home last season, giving up 70.5 points per game, compared to 71 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, FGCU made 2.4 more treys per game (10.5) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule