Monday's game between the California Golden Bears (4-0) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at Al Lawson Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-53, heavily favoring Cal to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 20.

Last time out, the Rattlers lost 92-54 to Florida on Monday.

Florida A&M vs. Cal Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Florida A&M vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 87, Florida A&M 53

Other SWAC Predictions

Florida A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rattlers' -348 scoring differential last season (outscored by 12.0 points per game) was a result of putting up 59.0 points per game (295th in college basketball) while allowing 71.0 per contest (317th in college basketball).

Florida A&M's offense was more effective in SWAC games last year, averaging 59.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 59.0 PPG.

Offensively the Rattlers performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 62.6 points per game, compared to 56.5 per game in away games.

Florida A&M gave up 67.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 in away games.

