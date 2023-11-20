Florida A&M vs. Oregon November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) will face the Oregon Ducks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Florida A&M vs. Oregon Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Florida A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaylen Bates: 9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jordan Tillmon: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Meren: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hantz Louis-Jeune: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Byron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Oregon Top Players (2022-23)
- N'Faly Dante: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Will Richardson: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Guerrier: 9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rivaldo Soares: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kel'el Ware: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Florida A&M vs. Oregon Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida A&M Rank
|Florida A&M AVG
|Oregon AVG
|Oregon Rank
|361st
|58.6
|Points Scored
|70.6
|202nd
|174th
|70
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|67th
|294th
|29.7
|Rebounds
|34.5
|42nd
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|357th
|9.7
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|350th
|15
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
