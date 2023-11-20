The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) and the Oregon Ducks (3-0) take the floor at Al Lawson Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Florida A&M vs. Oregon Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Al Lawson Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida A&M Betting Records & Stats

Florida A&M won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Florida A&M's .522 ATS win percentage (12-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Oregon's .467 mark (14-16-0 ATS Record).

Florida A&M vs. Oregon Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida A&M 58.6 129.2 70.0 136.3 130.8 Oregon 70.6 129.2 66.3 136.3 137.2

Additional Florida A&M Insights & Trends

Last year, the Rattlers averaged 58.6 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 66.3 the Ducks allowed.

When Florida A&M totaled more than 66.3 points last season, it went 3-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Florida A&M vs. Oregon Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida A&M 12-10-0 7-16-0 Oregon 14-16-0 16-14-0

Florida A&M vs. Oregon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida A&M Oregon 4-7 Home Record 15-6 3-15 Away Record 4-6 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 60.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 57.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

