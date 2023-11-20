The Stetson Hatters (1-3) will visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic vs. Stetson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hatters put up 7.5 fewer points per game last year (59.4) than the Owls gave up to opponents (66.9).

When Stetson allowed fewer than 64.8 points last season, it went 11-6.

Last year, the Owls recorded only 3.6 more points per game (64.8) than the Hatters allowed (61.2).

Florida Atlantic had a 10-6 record last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Schedule