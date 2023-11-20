How to Watch the Florida Atlantic vs. Stetson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Stetson Hatters (1-3) will visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Atlantic vs. Stetson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hatters put up 7.5 fewer points per game last year (59.4) than the Owls gave up to opponents (66.9).
- When Stetson allowed fewer than 64.8 points last season, it went 11-6.
- Last year, the Owls recorded only 3.6 more points per game (64.8) than the Hatters allowed (61.2).
- Florida Atlantic had a 10-6 record last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Mercer
|L 70-62
|Hawkins Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ North Florida
|W 84-75
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Chicago State
|W 80-57
|FAU Arena
|11/20/2023
|Stetson
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
