The Florida International Panthers (1-4) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Florida International vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Florida International Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43% the Thundering Herd allow to opponents.

Florida International is 1-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at 356th.

The Panthers score 72.2 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 74 the Thundering Herd allow.

When Florida International puts up more than 74 points, it is 1-1.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida International put up 78.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66 points per game in away games, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.

The Panthers gave up 74.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.8).

Florida International averaged 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule