How to Watch Florida International vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers (1-4) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida International vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida International Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43% the Thundering Herd allow to opponents.
- Florida International is 1-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at 356th.
- The Panthers score 72.2 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 74 the Thundering Herd allow.
- When Florida International puts up more than 74 points, it is 1-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida International put up 78.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66 points per game in away games, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.
- The Panthers gave up 74.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.8).
- Florida International averaged 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 86-80
|Watsco Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|W 83-74
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|Akron
|L 77-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Marshall
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.