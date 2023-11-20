Monday's game between the Purdue Boilermakers (2-1) and the Florida Gators (3-1) at Baha Mar Convention Center has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with Purdue securing the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM on November 20.

The Gators' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 79-75 loss to Florida State.

Florida vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Florida vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 72, Florida 67

Other SEC Predictions

Florida Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gators averaged 68.9 points per game last season (101st in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per contest (280th in college basketball). They had a +18 scoring differential overall.

Florida averaged 5 fewer points in SEC action (63.9) than overall (68.9).

At home, the Gators averaged 74.3 points per game last season. Away, they scored 62.9.

Florida allowed fewer points at home (64.4 per game) than away (71.6) last season.

