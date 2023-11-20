Monday's contest at Ocean Center has the Florida State Seminoles (2-1) matching up with the UNLV Rebels (2-1) at 5:30 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 77-76 win for Florida State, so expect a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Florida State vs. UNLV Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Ocean Center

Florida State vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 77, UNLV 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. UNLV

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-0.3)

Florida State (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Florida State Performance Insights

With 69.3 points per game on offense, Florida State was 235th in college basketball last season. At the other end of the court, it allowed 76.2 points per contest, which ranked 330th in college basketball.

With 28.6 boards per game, the Seminoles ranked 327th in the country. They allowed 32.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 281st in college basketball.

Florida State averaged 13.4 assists per game, which ranked them 150th in the country.

The Seminoles averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.5 turnovers per contest (212th-ranked).

The Seminoles made 6.5 treys per game (274th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 33% shooting percentage (240th-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of three-pointers, Florida State struggled defensively, as it ranked 12th-worst in college basketball in treys allowed (9.1 per game) and 11th-worst in three-point percentage allowed (37.6%).

Florida State attempted 37.7 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 65.6% of the shots it took (and 73.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.8 three-pointers per contest, which were 34.4% of its shots (and 26.1% of the team's buckets).

