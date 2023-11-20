The UNLV Rebels (2-1) host the Florida State Seminoles (2-1) at Ocean Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida State vs. UNLV Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Seminoles Betting Records & Stats

Last season 15 of Florida State's games went over the point total.

The Seminoles had 10 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

UNLV (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 20.7% more often than Florida State (10-17-0) last season.

Florida State vs. UNLV Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNLV 74.3 143.6 70 146.2 138 Florida State 69.3 143.6 76.2 146.2 143.7

Additional Florida State Insights & Trends

The Seminoles put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, only 0.7 fewer points than the 70 the Rebels allowed.

When it scored more than 70 points last season, Florida State went 6-5 against the spread and 9-6 overall.

Florida State vs. UNLV Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNLV 16-13-0 21-8-0 Florida State 10-17-0 15-14-0

Florida State vs. UNLV Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNLV Florida State 9-7 Home Record 5-11 5-5 Away Record 4-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.6 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

