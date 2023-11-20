The Boston Bruins (13-1-2) square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-4) at Amalie Arena on Monday, November 20 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN, with each team heading into the game following a vistory. The Bruins knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in their most recent outing, while the Lightning are coming off a 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-135) Lightning (+110) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won three of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 2-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Lightning, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Tampa Bay has played 11 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Lightning vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 55 (13th) Goals 63 (3rd) 32 (1st) Goals Allowed 65 (28th) 13 (13th) Power Play Goals 19 (3rd) 5 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (7th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning went 4-4-2 over its past 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread in that span.

Six of Tampa Bay's last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Lightning have averaged a total of 6.7 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this game's over/under of 6.5.

During their past 10 games, Lightning's game goal totals average 9.8 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Lightning's 63 total goals (3.5 per game) are the third-most in the NHL.

The Lightning have given up 65 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th.

Their 18th-ranked goal differential is -2.

