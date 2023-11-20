Lightning vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (13-1-2) square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-4) at Amalie Arena on Monday, November 20 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN, with each team heading into the game following a vistory. The Bruins knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in their most recent outing, while the Lightning are coming off a 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers.
Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Bruins (-135)
|Lightning (+110)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have won three of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 2-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Lightning, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
- Tampa Bay has played 11 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Lightning vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|55 (13th)
|Goals
|63 (3rd)
|32 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|65 (28th)
|13 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (3rd)
|5 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (7th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- The Lightning went 4-4-2 over its past 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread in that span.
- Six of Tampa Bay's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Lightning have averaged a total of 6.7 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this game's over/under of 6.5.
- During their past 10 games, Lightning's game goal totals average 9.8 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Lightning's 63 total goals (3.5 per game) are the third-most in the NHL.
- The Lightning have given up 65 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th.
- Their 18th-ranked goal differential is -2.
