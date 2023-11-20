Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Miami-Dade County, Florida is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hebrew Academy at David Posnack Jewish Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.