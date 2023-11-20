Should you bet on Mikhail Sergachev to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Sergachev stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Sergachev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Sergachev has picked up five assists on the power play.

Sergachev's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 32 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Sergachev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 23:01 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 23:29 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 25:34 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 25:31 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 24:29 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:06 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:54 Home L 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

