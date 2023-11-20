Will Nicholas Paul light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Paul stats and insights

  • Paul has scored in five of 18 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 21.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 32 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:06 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:32 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:19 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.