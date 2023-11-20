The Stetson Hatters (1-2) face the Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Panthers had given up to their opponents (40.8%).

Last season, Stetson had a 16-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.8% from the field.

The Hatters were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Panthers finished 35th.

The Hatters put up just 2.6 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Panthers allowed (74.2).

Stetson went 13-4 last season when it scored more than 74.2 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Stetson averaged 12 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (71.9).

The Hatters gave up 69.8 points per game at home last season, and 76.8 away.

Stetson knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than on the road (9.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (38%).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule