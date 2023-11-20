Stetson vs. Milwaukee: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Stetson Hatters (1-2) and the Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) meet in a matchup with no set line at Ocean Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Stetson vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Stetson Betting Records & Stats
- Stetson put together a 15-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Stetson's .625 ATS win percentage (15-9-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Milwaukee's .517 mark (15-14-0 ATS Record).
Stetson vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Stetson
|76.8
|155
|73.8
|148
|140.3
|Milwaukee
|78.2
|155
|74.2
|148
|146.6
Additional Stetson Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Hatters put up 76.8 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 74.2 the Panthers gave up.
- Stetson had an 11-3 record against the spread and a 13-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 74.2 points.
Stetson vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Stetson
|15-9-0
|17-7-0
|Milwaukee
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
Stetson vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Stetson
|Milwaukee
|9-3
|Home Record
|15-3
|7-9
|Away Record
|6-7
|7-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|83.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.8
|71.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.3
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-4-0
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
