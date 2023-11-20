The UCF Knights (3-1) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on PTB Live.

UCF vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida

Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida TV: PTB Live

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the 49ers allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

UCF had an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.7% from the field.

The Knights were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The 49ers finished 351st.

Last year, the Knights put up 8.9 more points per game (71.5) than the 49ers allowed (62.6).

UCF had a 14-12 record last season when scoring more than 62.6 points.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UCF performed better at home last year, averaging 77.2 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game when playing on the road.

The Knights gave up 65.9 points per game at home, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.

At home, UCF made 1.7 more treys per game (9.2) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to in road games (30.4%).

