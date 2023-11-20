The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Victor Hedman, are in action Monday versus the Boston Bruins at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Hedman in the Lightning-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Victor Hedman vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Hedman has averaged 24:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In four of 18 games this year, Hedman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 18 games this year, Hedman has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 18 games this season, Hedman has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hedman goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Hedman Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 32 goals in total (only two per game), the least in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 4 19 Points 3 4 Goals 2 15 Assists 1

