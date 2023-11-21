The Atlanta Hawks, with De'Andre Hunter, take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Hunter, in his most recent game (November 17 loss against the 76ers), produced nine points.

In this piece we'll dive into Hunter's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+146)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pacers gave up 119.5 points per game last year, 29th in the NBA.

The Pacers allowed 45.3 rebounds on average last year, 28th in the NBA.

The Pacers gave up 26.4 assists per contest last year (26th in the league).

The Pacers were the 17th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.4 makes per contest.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 34 25 3 1 6 0 0

