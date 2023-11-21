Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Duval County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gateway Charter High School at Providence School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River City Science Academy HS at St. Johns Country Day HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanton College Preparatory School at Beaches Chapel School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Neptune Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mandarin High School at Eagle's View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandalwood High School at Atlantic Coast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin Middle-High School at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paxon School For Advanced Studies at Ponte Vedra HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Ponte Vedra, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekside High School at Westside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fletcher High School at Nease HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fernandina Beach High School at Bishop Snyder High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
