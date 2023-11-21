The Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) battle the Florida International Panthers (1-5) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It tips at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

Florida International vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Florida International Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Lions allow to opponents.
  • Florida International has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 179th.
  • The Panthers put up 71.7 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 75.4 the Lions give up.
  • Florida International is 1-1 when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Florida International performed better at home last season, putting up 78.1 points per game, compared to 66 per game on the road.
  • The Panthers allowed 74.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.8 in away games.
  • Florida International sunk 7.2 threes per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Houston Christian W 83-74 Sharp Gymnasium
11/19/2023 Akron L 77-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Marshall L 80-69 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Loyola Marymount - John Gray Gymnasium
11/26/2023 Kennesaw State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/29/2023 FGCU - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

