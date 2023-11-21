The Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) battle the Florida International Panthers (1-5) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It tips at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida International vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida International Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Lions allow to opponents.

Florida International has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Panthers are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 179th.

The Panthers put up 71.7 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 75.4 the Lions give up.

Florida International is 1-1 when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Florida International performed better at home last season, putting up 78.1 points per game, compared to 66 per game on the road.

The Panthers allowed 74.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.8 in away games.

Florida International sunk 7.2 threes per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule