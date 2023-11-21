Florida International vs. Loyola Marymount: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) take the court against the Florida International Panthers (1-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola Marymount vs. Florida International matchup in this article.
Florida International vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida International vs. Loyola Marymount Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Loyola Marymount Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Loyola Marymount (-6.5)
|152.5
|-300
|+230
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida International vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Trends
- Florida International has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.
- The Panthers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Loyola Marymount has covered once in four games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Lions' four games have gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.