The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) welcome in the Florida State Seminoles (3-1) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Florida State vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Florida State put together a 9-10 straight up record in games it shot over 42.5% from the field.

The Buffaloes ranked 105th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Seminoles ranked 280th.

The Seminoles' 69.3 points per game last year were just 2.2 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.

Florida State went 9-8 last season when it scored more than 67.1 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State scored more points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Seminoles conceded 5.2 fewer points per game at home (74.2) than on the road (79.4).

Florida State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (36.5%).

