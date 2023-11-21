How to Watch Florida State vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) welcome in the Florida State Seminoles (3-1) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Florida State vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Florida State put together a 9-10 straight up record in games it shot over 42.5% from the field.
- The Buffaloes ranked 105th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Seminoles ranked 280th.
- The Seminoles' 69.3 points per game last year were just 2.2 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.
- Florida State went 9-8 last season when it scored more than 67.1 points.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida State scored more points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Seminoles conceded 5.2 fewer points per game at home (74.2) than on the road (79.4).
- Florida State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (36.5%).
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 94-67
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|L 89-68
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|UNLV
|W 83-75
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
