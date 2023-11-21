Florida State vs. Colorado November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) will face the Florida State Seminoles (3-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Florida State vs. Colorado Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida State Top Players (2022-23)
- Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colorado Top Players (2022-23)
- Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida State vs. Colorado Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Colorado Rank
|Colorado AVG
|Florida State AVG
|Florida State Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|86th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|330th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|28.6
|327th
|105th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|179th
|13
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.