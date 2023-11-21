At Amway Center on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the Orlando Magic (8-5) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Toronto Raptors (6-7) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSFL and SportsNet.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Raptors matchup.

Magic vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and SportsNet

BSFL and SportsNet Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Magic vs Raptors Additional Info

Magic vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Magic outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (scoring 109.4 points per game to rank 26th in the league while giving up 106.6 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +36 scoring differential overall.

The Raptors have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 110.8 points per game (23rd in league) and allowing 110.8 (10th in NBA).

These teams score a combined 220.2 points per game, 3.7 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allow 217.4 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than the total for this matchup.

Orlando has compiled a 10-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Toronto is 7-6-0 ATS this year.

Magic and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +25000 +10000 - Raptors +25000 +12500 -

