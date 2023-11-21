The Orlando Magic (4-3) clash with the Toronto Raptors (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on BSFL and SportsNet.

Magic vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, SportsNet

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner posts 21.0 points, 2.5 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Cole Anthony posts 19.0 points, 6.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Paolo Banchero averages 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor.

Jalen Suggs averages 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.0 block.

Markelle Fultz averages 9.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 boards.

Raptors Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Scottie Barnes gives the Raptors 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 3.0 blocked shots (first in league).

On a per-game basis, Dennis Schroder gets the Raptors 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Pascal Siakam gives the Raptors 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Gary Trent Jr. is putting up 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is draining 35.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Jakob Poeltl gets the Raptors 7.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Magic vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Magic Raptors 108.6 Points Avg. 107.1 105.4 Points Allowed Avg. 107.4 45.5% Field Goal % 45.7% 31.9% Three Point % 35.8%

