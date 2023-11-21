Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner are two of the players with prop bets available when the Toronto Raptors and the Orlando Magic square off at Amway Center on Tuesday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).

Magic vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and SportsNet

BSFL and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Tuesday's over/under for Wagner is 18.5 points. That is 2.5 fewer than his season average of 21.0.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game.

Wagner has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Wagner has hit 3.0 three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Cole Anthony Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 19.0 points Cole Anthony scores per game are 6.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday (12.5).

He has grabbed 6.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Anthony has picked up 2.0 assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).

He makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +172)

The 18.5-point over/under for Paolo Banchero on Tuesday is 5.5 higher than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 6.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (7.5).

Banchero averages 4.5 assists, equal to Tuesday's over/under.

Banchero has hit 0.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 17.5-point over/under for Barnes on Tuesday is 3.5 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 8.7 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (6.5).

Barnes' assist average -- 6.7 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Barnes averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Dennis Schroder Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +106)

Tuesday's over/under for Dennis Schroder is 13.5 points. That's 2.2 fewer than his season average of 15.7.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (3.0) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Schroder has averaged 9.0 assists per game this season, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (6.5).

Schroder has hit 3.3 three pointers per game, 1.8 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

