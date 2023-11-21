Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manatee County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In Manatee County, Florida, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Manatee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Petersburg High School at Bradenton Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.