Moritz Wagner NBA Player Preview vs. the Raptors - November 21
Moritz Wagner and the Orlando Magic hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
With prop bets available for Wagner, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Raptors
- Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-110)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+104)
Looking to bet on one or more of Wagner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Raptors were fourth in the league defensively last season, giving up 111.4 points per contest.
- The Raptors were the 10th-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 42.3 boards per game.
- In terms of assists, the Raptors allowed 26.2 per game last year, ranking them 25th in the league.
- Defensively, the Raptors conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Moritz Wagner vs. the Raptors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/14/2023
|16
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12/11/2022
|21
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|12/9/2022
|31
|11
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12/3/2022
|22
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.