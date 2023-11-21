The Atlanta Hawks, Onyeka Okongwu included, face the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Okongwu put up five points in his last game, which ended in a 126-116 loss against the 76ers.

We're going to examine Okongwu's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-130)

Looking to bet on one or more of Okongwu's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pacers allowed 119.5 points per game last season, 29th in the league.

The Pacers were the 28th-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 45.3 boards per contest.

Conceding an average of 26.4 assists last season, the Pacers were the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pacers were the 17th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 18 12 6 3 0 1 3 1/13/2023 39 18 20 4 0 4 2 12/27/2022 21 6 8 0 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.