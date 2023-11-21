High school basketball action in Orange County, Florida is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Viera High School at Lake Nona High School

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on November 21

1:15 PM ET on November 21 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Boone High School at Lake Highland Prep School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 21

4:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at The First Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 21

4:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Mary Preparatory School at Faith Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at East River High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Moore High School at Freedom High School - Orlando