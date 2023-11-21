Paolo Banchero and his Orlando Magic teammates face off versus the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 19, Banchero posted 24 points and two blocks in a 128-116 win versus the Pacers.

In this piece we'll break down Banchero's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-114)

Over 18.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+108)

Over 7.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+172)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Raptors conceded 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the league.

The Raptors gave up 42.3 rebounds on average last season, 10th in the NBA.

The Raptors gave up 26.2 assists per game last season (25th in the league).

In terms of three-point defense, the Raptors were 12th in the NBA last season, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 32 13 1 3 0 0 0 12/11/2022 37 20 12 5 2 1 1 12/9/2022 38 23 6 4 1 1 0 12/3/2022 27 9 3 3 1 0 1

