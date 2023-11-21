Tuesday's game features the Stetson Hatters (2-2) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) squaring off at Ocean Center (on November 21) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 victory for Stetson.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Stetson vs. Central Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Stetson vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 71, Central Michigan 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. Central Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Stetson (-3.9)

Stetson (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Stetson Performance Insights

With 76.8 points scored per game and 73.8 points conceded last season, Stetson was 58th in the country on offense and 284th on defense.

At 31.2 rebounds per game and 30.4 rebounds conceded, the Hatters were 220th and 130th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

At 13.8 assists per game last season, Stetson was 117th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Hatters were ninth-best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game at 10 last season. And they were 13th-best in 3-point percentage at 38.3%.

Stetson gave up 7.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 35.3% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 263rd and 280th, respectively, in college basketball.

The Hatters attempted 56.4% of their shots from inside the arc, and 43.6% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 63.7% of the Hatters' baskets were 2-pointers, and 36.3% were 3-pointers.

