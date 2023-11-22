The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Anthony Cirelli, are in action Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Cirelli in that upcoming Lightning-Jets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Cirelli has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 16:40 on the ice per game.

Cirelli has a goal in two of 18 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Cirelli has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 18 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In six of 18 games this year, Cirelli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Cirelli's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Cirelli has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 18 Games 2 8 Points 4 2 Goals 2 6 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.