How to Watch the Bethune-Cookman vs. Georgia State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Georgia State Panthers (3-0) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman vs. Georgia State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats scored an average of 60.7 points per game last year, just 0.7 fewer points than the 61.4 the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- Bethune-Cookman had an 8-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 61.3 points.
- Last year, the Panthers scored just 3.3 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Wildcats gave up (64.6).
- Georgia State had an 8-2 record last season when putting up more than 64.6 points.
Bethune-Cookman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCF
|L 101-63
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida
|L 83-69
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/15/2023
|Iona
|W 74-72
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/22/2023
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/23/2023
|Bradley
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
