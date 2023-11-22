Brayden Point and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Does a bet on Point interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brayden Point vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Point has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 20:27 on the ice per game.

Point has scored a goal in five of 19 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Point has a point in 12 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points seven times.

Point has an assist in 11 of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Point goes over his points over/under is 71.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Point having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Point Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 2 23 Points 0 7 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

