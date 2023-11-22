The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) look to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Florida Gators (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET.

Florida vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Florida Stats Insights

Last season, the Gators had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Panthers' opponents hit.

In games Florida shot higher than 42.0% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.

The Gators were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers finished 90th.

Last year, the Gators averaged 71.2 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 69.7 the Panthers allowed.

When Florida put up more than 69.7 points last season, it went 13-5.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida averaged 75.9 points per game last year at home, which was 11.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.9).

The Gators surrendered 67.1 points per game last year at home, which was 2.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.9).

In home games, Florida drained 2.2 more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (5.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to in road games (25.7%).

