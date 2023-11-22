Wednesday's contest features the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) and the Florida Gators (3-1) facing off at Barclays Center (on November 22) at 9:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-76 win for Pittsburgh.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 80, Florida 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-3.6)

Pittsburgh (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 155.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Performance Insights

Offensively, Florida posted 71.2 points per game (186th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 68.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (132nd-ranked).

The Gators ranked 10th-worst in college basketball with 34.9 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, they averaged 31.9 rebounds per game (171st-ranked in college basketball).

Florida delivered 12.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 249th in the country.

With 10.8 turnovers per game, the Gators were 72nd in the nation. They forced 11.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 174th in college basketball.

Last season the Gators made 6.7 threes per game (256th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 31.4% (320th-ranked) from downtown.

Florida was top-25 last year in three-pointers allowed, 23rd-best in college basketball with 5.8 treys ceded per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 58th with a 31.6% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Florida took 63.2% two-pointers and 36.8% from three-point land last season. Of the team's baskets, 73.5% were two-pointers and 26.5% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.