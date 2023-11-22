Wednesday's contest at Dollar Loan Center has the Florida State Seminoles (4-0) taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 87-71 victory, heavily favoring Florida State.

The Seminoles' last contest on Sunday ended in an 80-45 win against South Alabama.

Florida State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Florida State vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 87, Northwestern 71

Florida State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seminoles outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game last season with a +408 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and gave up 66.9 per contest (245th in college basketball).

Florida State averaged 3.1 fewer points in ACC games (76.2) than overall (79.3).

At home, the Seminoles scored 86.3 points per game last season. Away, they scored 74.8.

Florida State conceded 60.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.

