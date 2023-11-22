The Northwestern Wildcats (3-1) will host the Florida State Seminoles (4-0) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State vs. Northwestern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles put up an average of 79.3 points per game last year, 8.2 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed.

Florida State had an 11-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 63.7 points.

Last year, the Wildcats scored only 3.2 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Seminoles allowed (66.9).

When Northwestern totaled more than 66.9 points last season, it went 6-1.

The Wildcats made 35.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Seminoles allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

The Seminoles' 39.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.3 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Schedule